October 19, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Oct 19         -221.3            205.4          17.5
Oct 18           53.5            215.5        -249.6
Oct 17           24.8            127.2        -152.1  
Oct 16          -34.4              8.8          30.3
Oct 15         -171.1            139.1          43.6
Oct 12         -288.0            114.7         182.4   
Oct 11         -200.5           -342.0         542.9
Oct 10           84.1           -278.9         389.4
Oct  9          -66.0             38.6          31.9
Oct  8          400.6           -139.7         177.7
Oct  5          -70.2            153.1         -80.5
Oct  4          -20.3           -125.2         130.3
Oct  2           44.6           -103.5          47.0
Sep 28          224.8            -61.8         -54.0    
Sep 27         -108.5             37.7          82.8
Month to date  -504.8            -45.5       1,200.3    
Year to date 15,085.9          1,641.3     -11,333.3
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Jane Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
