FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Oct 22          -79.1            -57.8         132.0
Oct 19         -220.0            211.5          14.0
Oct 18           53.5            215.5        -249.6
Oct 17           24.8            127.2        -152.1  
Oct 16          -34.4              8.8          30.3
Oct 15         -171.1            139.1          43.6
Oct 12         -288.0            114.7         182.4   
Oct 11         -200.5           -342.0         542.9
Oct 10           84.1           -278.9         389.4
Oct  9          -66.0             38.6          31.9
Oct  8          400.6           -139.7         177.7
Oct  5          -70.2            153.1         -80.5
Oct  4          -20.3           -125.2         130.3
Oct  2           44.6           -103.5          47.0
Sep 28          224.8            -61.8         -54.0    
Month to date  -582.7            -97.2       1,328.9    
Year to date 15,008.0          1,589.7     -11,204.7
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.