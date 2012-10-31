FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
October 31, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Oct 31          -37.0            212.4        -166.9
Oct 30          103.2             27.7        -134.3
Oct 29         -131.4            240.8        -121.5
Oct 26         -165.9              9.4         160.6
Oct 25           -3.1            -74.1          67.5
Oct 24         -319.2            175.9         114.2
Oct 23          -54.7           -148.5         206.5
Oct 22          -71.1            -66.0         132.2
Oct 19         -220.0            211.5          14.0
Oct 18           53.5            215.5        -249.6
Oct 17           24.8            127.2        -152.1  
Oct 16          -34.4              8.8          30.3
Oct 15         -171.1            139.1          43.6
Oct 12         -288.0            114.7         182.4   
Oct 11         -200.5           -342.0         542.9
Month to date-1,182.8            338.2       1,455.3    
Year to date 14,407.9          2,025.1     -11,078.3
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
