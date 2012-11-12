SEOUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 12 -152.6* 102.4 37.0 Nov 9 -265.0 59.1 189.1 Nov 8 -117.8 -301.2 400.6 Nov 7 132.9 -33.0 -106.6 Nov 6 3.8 164.3 -167.0 Nov 5 -52.8 -11.2 72.0 Nov 2 141.0 401.7 -197.1 Nov 1 208.8 -381.8 162.3 Oct 31 -40.3 214.5 -165.7 Oct 30 103.2 27.7 -134.3 Oct 29 -131.4 240.8 -121.5 Oct 26 -165.9 9.4 160.6 Oct 25 -3.1 -74.1 67.5 Oct 24 -319.2 175.9 114.2 Oct 23 -54.7 -148.5 206.5 Oct 22 -71.1 -66.0 132.2 Month to date -101.7 213.0 390.3 Year to date 14,302.9 2,027.4 -10,686.9 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 535.4 billion won ($492.21 million) worth. ($1 = 1087.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim)