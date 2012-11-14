FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
November 14, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Nov 14          -75.2*           108.2         -43.5
Nov 13         -476.0            -17.5           9.6
Nov 12         -155.1            104.8          36.9 
Nov  9         -265.0             59.1         189.1 
Nov  8         -117.8           -301.2         400.6
Nov  7          132.9            -33.0        -106.6 
Nov  6            3.8            164.3        -167.0    
Nov  5          -52.8            -11.2          72.0
Nov  2          141.0            401.7        -197.1
Nov  1          208.8           -381.8         162.3
Oct 31          -40.3            214.5        -165.7
Oct 30          103.2             27.7        -134.3
Oct 29         -131.4            240.8        -121.5
Oct 26         -165.9              9.4         160.6
Oct 25           -3.1            -74.1          67.5
Oct 24         -319.2            175.9         114.2
Month to date  -179.8             93.3         356.3    
Year to date 14,224.8          2,120.5     -10,720.8
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    *Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 
1089.1 billion won ($999.23 million) worth.
($1 = 1089.9400 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

