SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 16 -137.6* 172.2 -38.8 Nov 15 -257.7 182.6 31.6 Nov 14 -70.5 103.8 -45.0 Nov 13 -476.0 -17.5 9.6 Nov 12 -155.1 104.8 36.9 Nov 9 -265.0 59.1 189.1 Nov 8 -117.8 -301.2 400.6 Nov 7 132.9 -33.0 -106.6 Nov 6 3.8 164.3 -167.0 Nov 5 -52.8 -11.2 72.0 Nov 2 141.0 401.7 -197.1 Nov 1 208.8 -381.8 162.3 Oct 31 -40.3 214.5 -165.7 Oct 30 103.2 27.7 -134.3 Oct 29 -131.4 240.8 -121.5 Month to date -570.4 443.8 347.7 Year to date 13,834.2 2,471.0 -10,729.4 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors have been net sellers for 7 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1479.7 billion Korean won ($1.36 billion) worth. ($1 = 1086.8200 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)