TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
March 21, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Mar 21 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Mar 21         -316.4*            56.5         253.6 
Mar 20         -374.5             94.1         274.0 
Mar 19         -181.0             93.6          65.3
Mar 18         -357.3            150.1         204.2
Mar 15         -576.0            244.4         315.7
Mar 14         -219.9            -42.9         255.1
Mar 13            5.7            -69.2          66.5       
Mar 12          -90.0            -35.7         123.3
Mar 11         -207.2            378.0        -164.8
Mar  8           -3.2             75.5         -72.1
Mar  7          -51.4           -103.5         149.2
Mar  6           25.8             60.6         -78.2 
Mar  5           92.1            -77.8          -4.2
Mar  4          416.1           -418.4          15.0    
Feb 28          204.2            282.8        -459.4
Feb 27          -17.9             63.5         -50.2
Month to date-1,837.2            405.3       1,402.5
Year to date -2,169.1          1,743.8         713.9
    Source: The Korea Exchange

    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 6 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 
2025.1 billion won ($1.81 billion) worth. 
($1 = 1116.2000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

