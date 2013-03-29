FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 29, 2013 / 7:23 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Mar 29 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Mar 29          133.1            159.5        -280.8       
Mar 28         -151.9            193.3         -34.1         
Mar 27         -212.4            365.0        -153.3     
Mar 26          -34.6            103.7         -85.8   
Mar 25          -91.0            159.8         -62.7
Mar 22         -331.7            216.9         118.1 
Mar 21         -271.3             15.0         254.1 
Mar 20         -374.5             94.1         274.0 
Mar 19         -181.0             93.6          65.3
Mar 18         -357.3            150.1         204.2
Mar 15         -576.0            244.4         315.7
Mar 14         -219.9            -42.9         255.1
Mar 13            5.7            -69.2          66.5       
Mar 12          -90.0            -35.7         123.3
Mar 11         -207.2            378.0        -164.8
Mar  8           -3.2             75.5         -72.1
Month to date-2,480.6          1,561.8         904.5
Year to date -2,812.6          2,900.3         215.9
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

