SEOUL, Apr 5 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 5 -672.3* 378.6 287.9 Apr 4 -469.6 492.4 -27.8 Apr 3 -218.5 230.3 -4.6 Apr 2 34.5 -163.1 133.3 Apr 1 -58.9 3.7 55.3 Mar 29 135.6 159.5 -281.1 Mar 28 -151.9 193.3 -34.1 Mar 27 -212.4 365.0 -153.3 Mar 26 -34.6 103.7 -85.8 Mar 25 -91.0 159.8 -62.7 Mar 22 -331.7 216.9 118.1 Mar 21 -271.3 15.0 254.1 Mar 20 -374.5 94.1 274.0 Mar 19 -181.0 93.6 65.3 Mar 18 -357.3 150.1 204.2 Mar 15 -576.0 244.4 315.7 Month to date-1,384.9 941.7 444.1 Year to date -4,194.9 3,842.1 659.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1360.4 billion won ($1.21 billion) worth. ($1 = 1123.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)