TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
April 11, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Apr 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Apr 11          254.5           -210.3         -12.6
Apr 10           52.0            -42.7         -11.4
Apr  9          -78.7            199.9        -112.3
Apr  8         -366.8            353.4          44.4
Apr  5         -680.8            386.1         288.8
Apr  4         -469.6            492.4         -27.8
Apr  3         -218.5            230.3          -4.6
Apr  2           34.5           -163.1         133.3
Apr  1          -58.9              3.7          55.3
Mar 29          135.6            159.5        -281.1       
Mar 28         -151.9            193.3         -34.1         
Mar 27         -212.4            365.0        -153.3     
Mar 26          -34.6            103.7         -85.8   
Mar 25          -91.0            159.8         -62.7
Mar 22         -331.7            216.9         118.1 
Mar 21         -271.3             15.0         254.1 
Month to date-1,532.3          1,249.6         353.1
Year to date -4,342.4          4,150.0         568.7
    Source: The Korea Exchange


 (Reporting by Chookyung Kim)

