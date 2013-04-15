FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Apr 15 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Apr 15          -121.7            -61.6         180.4
Apr 12           -41.4           -235.4         295.8 
Apr 11           262.0           -217.9         -12.7
Apr 10            52.0            -42.7         -11.4
Apr  9           -78.7            199.9        -112.3
Apr  8          -366.8            353.4          44.4
Apr  5          -680.8            386.1         288.8
Apr  4          -469.6            492.4         -27.8
Apr  3          -218.5            230.3          -4.6
Apr  2            34.5           -163.1         133.3
Apr  1           -58.9              3.7          55.3
Mar 29           135.6            159.5        -281.1       
Mar 28          -151.9            193.3         -34.1         
Mar 27          -212.4            365.0        -153.3     
Mar 26           -34.6            103.7         -85.8   
Mar 25           -91.0            159.8         -62.7
Month to date -1,687.9            945.1         829.3
Year to date  -4,498.0          3,845.4       1,044.9
    Source: The Korea Exchange


 (Reporting by Chookyung Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.