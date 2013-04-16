FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
April 16, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Apr 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Apr 16          -245.5*           111.8         129.7
Apr 15          -117.9            -63.0         178.0
Apr 12           -41.4           -235.4         295.8 
Apr 11           262.0           -217.9         -12.7
Apr 10            52.0            -42.7         -11.4
Apr  9           -78.7            199.9        -112.3
Apr  8          -366.8            353.4          44.4
Apr  5          -680.8            386.1         288.8
Apr  4          -469.6            492.4         -27.8
Apr  3          -218.5            230.3          -4.6
Apr  2            34.5           -163.1         133.3
Apr  1           -58.9              3.7          55.3
Mar 29           135.6            159.5        -281.1       
Mar 28          -151.9            193.3         -34.1         
Mar 27          -212.4            365.0        -153.3     
Mar 26           -34.6            103.7         -85.8   
Mar 25           -91.0            159.8         -62.7
Month to date -1,929.6          1,055.4         956.6
Year to date  -4,739.6          3,955.8       1,172.2
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
404.8 billion won ($361.22 million) worth. 

($1 = 1120.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
