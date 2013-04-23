FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Apr 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Apr 23          -118.7*            38.1          56.4     
Apr 22            -9.9             19.8         -12.7  
Apr 19          -234.8            157.0          76.5
Apr 18          -235.2            -37.3         263.0
Apr 17          -206.7            110.3         105.9
Apr 16          -241.0            107.2         129.9
Apr 15          -117.9            -63.0         178.0
Apr 12           -41.4           -235.4         295.8 
Apr 11           262.0           -217.9         -12.7
Apr 10            52.0            -42.7         -11.4
Apr  9           -78.7            199.9        -112.3
Apr  8          -366.8            353.4          44.4
Apr  5          -680.8            386.1         288.8
Apr  4          -469.6            492.4         -27.8
Apr  3          -218.5            230.3          -4.6
Apr  2            34.5           -163.1         133.3
Month to date -2,730.4          1,338.7       1,445.9
Year to date  -5,540.4          4,239.1       1,661.5
    Source: The Korea Exchange
        
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 8 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 
1205.6 billion won ($1.08 billion) worth.

($1 = 1118.9750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

