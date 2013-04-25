FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Apr 25 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Apr 25           -49.6*           186.2        -150.3 
Apr 24           -20.1            135.2        -138.4
Apr 23          -117.4             36.9          56.2     
Apr 22            -9.9             19.8         -12.7  
Apr 19          -234.8            157.0          76.5
Apr 18          -235.2            -37.3         263.0
Apr 17          -206.7            110.3         105.9
Apr 16          -241.0            107.2         129.9
Apr 15          -117.9            -63.0         178.0
Apr 12           -41.4           -235.4         295.8 
Apr 11           262.0           -217.9         -12.7
Apr 10            52.0            -42.7         -11.4
Apr  9           -78.7            199.9        -112.3
Apr  8          -366.8            353.4          44.4
Apr  5          -680.8            386.1         288.8
Apr  4          -469.6            492.4         -27.8
Month to date -2,798.9          1,659.0       1,157.0
Year to date  -5,608.9          4,559.4       1,372.6
    Source: The Korea Exchange
        
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 10 consecutive
 
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
1,274 billion won ($1.14 billion) worth.
($1 = 1117.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.