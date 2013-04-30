SEOUL, Apr 30 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 30 26.2 349.5 -356.8 Apr 29 -178.8 157.5 14.5 Apr 26 -125.0 85.8 41.7 Apr 25 -49.7 85.5 -150.0 Apr 24 -20.1 135.2 -138.4 Apr 23 -117.4 36.9 56.2 Apr 22 -9.9 19.8 -12.7 Apr 19 -234.8 157.0 76.5 Apr 18 -235.2 -37.3 263.0 Apr 17 -206.7 110.3 105.9 Apr 16 -241.0 107.2 129.9 Apr 15 -117.9 -63.0 178.0 Apr 12 -41.4 -235.4 295.8 Apr 11 262.0 -217.9 -12.7 Apr 10 52.0 -42.7 -11.4 Apr 9 -78.7 199.9 -112.3 Apr 8 -366.8 353.4 44.4 Month to date -2,977.0 2,151.1 856.8 Year to date -5,787.1 5,051.4 1,072.4 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Daum Kim)