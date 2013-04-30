FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
April 30, 2013

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Apr 30 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Apr 30            26.2            349.5        -356.8
Apr 29          -178.8            157.5          14.5 
Apr 26          -125.0             85.8          41.7
Apr 25           -49.7             85.5        -150.0 
Apr 24           -20.1            135.2        -138.4
Apr 23          -117.4             36.9          56.2     
Apr 22            -9.9             19.8         -12.7  
Apr 19          -234.8            157.0          76.5
Apr 18          -235.2            -37.3         263.0
Apr 17          -206.7            110.3         105.9
Apr 16          -241.0            107.2         129.9
Apr 15          -117.9            -63.0         178.0
Apr 12           -41.4           -235.4         295.8 
Apr 11           262.0           -217.9         -12.7
Apr 10            52.0            -42.7         -11.4
Apr  9           -78.7            199.9        -112.3
Apr  8          -366.8            353.4          44.4
Month to date -2,977.0          2,151.1         856.8
Year to date  -5,787.1          5,051.4       1,072.4
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

