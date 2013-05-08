FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 8, 2013

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 8 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
May  8          -262.7*            89.4         182.6
May  7          -251.4            107.4         154.6        
May  6           -59.1            -27.2         100.5 
May  3           -35.5            141.0         -96.5
May  2           -89.6            -33.2         138.3
Apr 30            33.5            403.4        -356.7
Apr 29          -178.8            157.5          14.5 
Apr 26          -125.0             85.8          41.7
Apr 25           -49.7             85.5        -150.0 
Apr 24           -20.1            135.2        -138.4
Apr 23          -117.4             36.9          56.2     
Apr 22            -9.9             19.8         -12.7  
Apr 19          -234.8            157.0          76.5
Apr 18          -235.2            -37.3         263.0
Apr 17          -206.7            110.3         105.9
Month to date   -698.4            277.4         479.4
Year to date  -6,478.3          5,382.6       1,551.9
    Source: The Korea Exchange
      
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 4 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 
698.3 billion won ($639.84 million) worth.
($1 = 1091.3750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Chookyung Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
