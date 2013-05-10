SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 10 -177.4 -237.0 413.0 May 9 141.7 182.5 -321.8 May 8 -268.1 126.4 182.7 May 7 -251.4 107.4 154.6 May 6 -59.1 -27.2 100.5 May 3 -35.5 141.0 -96.5 May 2 -89.6 -33.2 138.3 Apr 30 33.5 403.4 -356.7 Apr 29 -178.8 157.5 14.5 Apr 26 -125.0 85.8 41.7 Apr 25 -49.7 85.5 -150.0 Apr 24 -20.1 135.2 -138.4 Apr 23 -117.4 36.9 56.2 Apr 22 -9.9 19.8 -12.7 Apr 19 -234.8 157.0 76.5 Month to date -739.6 259.9 570.7 Year to date -6,519.5 5,365.2 1,643.2 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Chookyung Kim)