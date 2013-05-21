FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 21, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
May 21            59.5*           -63.9          11.6
May 20            94.2           -140.5          56.0
May 16           306.9            168.7        -465.0
May 15           -39.5             89.2         -45.0
May 14           162.1            123.6        -292.6
May 13           -89.4             43.2          57.1 
May 10          -159.8           -256.1         414.5
May  9           141.7            182.5        -321.8  
May  8          -268.1            126.4         182.7
May  7          -251.4            107.4         154.6        
May  6           -59.1            -27.2         100.5 
May  3           -35.5            141.0         -96.5
May  2           -89.6            -33.2         138.3
Apr 30            33.5            403.4        -356.7
Apr 29          -178.8            157.5          14.5 
Apr 26          -125.0             85.8          41.7
Apr 25           -49.7             85.5        -150.0 
Month to date   -228.1            461.1        -105.6
Year to date  -6,008.0          5,566.3         966.9
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
460.6 billion won ($412.45 million) worth.

($1 = 1116.7500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
