SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 22 135.3* 109.8 -231.2 May 21 66.8 -70.0 10.4 May 20 94.2 -140.5 56.0 May 16 306.9 168.7 -465.0 May 15 -39.5 89.2 -45.0 May 14 162.1 123.6 -292.6 May 13 -89.4 43.2 57.1 May 10 -159.8 -256.1 414.5 May 9 141.7 182.5 -321.8 May 8 -268.1 126.4 182.7 May 7 -251.4 107.4 154.6 May 6 -59.1 -27.2 100.5 May 3 -35.5 141.0 -96.5 May 2 -89.6 -33.2 138.3 Apr 30 33.5 403.4 -356.7 Apr 29 -178.8 157.5 14.5 Apr 26 -125.0 85.8 41.7 Month to date -85.6 564.8 -338.0 Year to date -5,865.5 5,670.0 734.5 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 603.2 billion won ($543.08 million) worth. ($1 = 1110.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)