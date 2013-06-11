FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
June 11, 2013

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Jun 11          -580.2*           253.5         323.2
Jun 10          -327.8            122.8         199.6
Jun  7          -931.9            347.9         561.7
Jun  5            29.4            -89.3          72.8 
Jun  4           127.5            -86.9         -43.7
Jun  3            -9.7            -55.6          66.3       
May 31           187.4             18.2        -206.7
May 30           393.1           -157.9        -223.5
May 29           391.8            -66.5        -289.6
May 28           -55.6             99.3         -40.0
May 27            46.6             99.2        -139.9         
May 24           -87.7              6.1          82.3
May 23            -6.7           -197.9         205.6     
May 22           130.2            114.7        -231.0  
May 21            66.8            -70.0          10.4
May 20            94.2           -140.5          56.0
Month to date -1,692.7            492.4       1,179.9
Year to date  -6,694.5          5,967.9       1,302.8
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
            
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
1839.9 billion won ($1.63 billion) worth.
($1 = 1127.3750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
