FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 25, 2013 / 7:22 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Jun 25           -135.8*            213.3        -94.6
Jun 24           -244.6              93.9        146.1
Jun 21           -800.9             700.8        103.4 
Jun 20           -457.4             232.8        225.9
Jun 19           -125.3               8.0        120.3    
Jun 18           -150.5             194.6        -46.2
Jun 17            -61.9             125.9        -62.3
Jun 14           -373.2             372.6         -8.5   
Jun 13           -955.1             487.4        447.3
Jun 12           -420.3             226.0        189.8
Jun 11           -574.3             247.7        323.0
Jun 10           -327.8             122.8        199.6
Jun  7           -931.9             347.9        561.7
Jun  5             29.4             -89.3         72.8 
Jun  4            127.5             -86.9        -43.7
Jun  3             -9.7             -55.6         66.3       
May 31            187.4              18.2       -206.7
May 30            393.1            -157.9       -223.5
Month to date  -5,411.7           3,141.8      2,200.8
Year to date  -10,413.4           8,617.4      2,323.7
    Source: The Korea Exchange     
     
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 13 consecutive
 
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 
5559 billion won ($4.79 billion) worth.
($1 = 1161.3500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.