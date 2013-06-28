SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 28 442.3 -75.4 -358.7 Jun 27 113.1 -69.9 -57.9 Jun 26 -214.5 21.1 197.3 Jun 25 -134.2 212.3 -95.2 Jun 24 -244.6 93.9 146.1 Jun 21 -800.9 700.8 103.4 Jun 20 -457.4 232.8 225.9 Jun 19 -125.3 8.0 120.3 Jun 18 -150.5 194.6 -46.2 Jun 17 -61.9 125.9 -62.3 Jun 14 -373.2 372.6 -8.5 Jun 13 -955.1 487.4 447.3 Jun 12 -420.3 226.0 189.8 Jun 11 -574.3 247.7 323.0 Jun 10 -327.8 122.8 199.6 Jun 7 -931.9 347.9 561.7 Month to date -5,069.2 3,016.6 1,981.0 Year to date -10,070.9 8,492.2 2,103.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)