SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 9 544.4* -98.3 -414.0 Sep 6 500.8 -229.0 -238.3 Sep 5 516.5 -113.7 -375.2 Sep 4 260.4 128.7 -77.1 Sep 3 230.2 46.1 -289.5 Sep 2 81.5 43.2 -129.1 Aug 30 509.3 -55.0 -438.6 Aug 29 467.0 62.2 -514.7 Aug 28 133.6 73.6 -189.7 Aug 27 110.6 56.0 -170.8 Aug 26 186.4 38.7 -200.8 Aug 23 120.0 -57.4 -54.3 Aug 22 -96.3 51.2 46.5 Aug 21 -139.6 81.4 70.9 Aug 20 299.3 -296.9 2.9 Month to date 2,133.9 -222.9 -1,523.2 Year to date -4,910.4 8,890.0 -2,910.2 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 12 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 3,660.7 billion won ($3.35 billion) worth. ($1 = 1093.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)