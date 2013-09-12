FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Sep 12            642.0*           -256.8       -355.7
Sep 11            694.9            -333.3       -344.3
Sep 10            862.1            -304.0       -450.8
Sep  9            567.7            -122.0       -413.6
Sep  6            500.8            -229.0       -238.3
Sep  5            516.5            -113.7       -375.2
Sep  4            260.4             128.7        -77.1
Sep  3            230.2              46.1       -289.5
Sep  2             81.5              43.2       -129.1
Aug 30            509.3             -55.0       -438.6
Aug 29            467.0              62.2       -514.7
Aug 28            133.6              73.6       -189.7
Aug 27            110.6              56.0       -170.8
Aug 26            186.4              38.7       -200.8
Aug 23            120.0             -57.4        -54.3
Month to date   4,356.2          -1,140.7     -2,673.7
Year to date   -2,688.1           7,972.2     -4,060.7
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 15 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
5,883 billion won ($5.41 billion)worth.
($1 = 1086.5250 Korean won)
    

 (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
