FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Sep 16            493.4*           -193.2       -280.9
Sep 13            412.6            -373.9        -12.3
Sep 12          1,430.9          -1,031.4       -355.4
Sep 11            694.9            -333.3       -344.3
Sep 10            862.1            -304.0       -450.8
Sep  9            567.7            -122.0       -413.6
Sep  6            500.8            -229.0       -238.3
Sep  5            516.5            -113.7       -375.2
Sep  4            260.4             128.7        -77.1
Sep  3            230.2              46.1       -289.5
Sep  2             81.5              43.2       -129.1
Aug 30            509.3             -55.0       -438.6
Aug 29            467.0              62.2       -514.7
Aug 28            133.6              73.6       -189.7
Aug 27            110.6              56.0       -170.8
Month to date   6,051.1          -2,482.5     -2,966.5
Year to date     -993.3           6,630.5     -4,353.5
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 15 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
7,271.5 billion won ($6.69 billion)worth.    
($1 = 1087.0250 Korean won)
    

 (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.