TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
September 17, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Sep 17            387.0*           -333.7        -64.6
Sep 16            509.8            -204.3       -286.3
Sep 13            412.6            -373.9        -12.3
Sep 12          1,430.9          -1,031.4       -355.4
Sep 11            694.9            -333.3       -344.3
Sep 10            862.1            -304.0       -450.8
Sep  9            567.7            -122.0       -413.6
Sep  6            500.8            -229.0       -238.3
Sep  5            516.5            -113.7       -375.2
Sep  4            260.4             128.7        -77.1
Sep  3            230.2              46.1       -289.5
Sep  2             81.5              43.2       -129.1
Aug 30            509.3             -55.0       -438.6
Aug 29            467.0              62.2       -514.7
Aug 28            133.6              73.6       -189.7
Month to date   6,454.4          -2,827.3     -3,036.5
Year to date     -589.9           6,285.7     -4,423.5
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 18 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
7.981 trillion won ($7.37 billion) worth. 
($1 = 1082.2750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Michelle Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
