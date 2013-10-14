FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
October 14, 2013 / 7:22 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Oct 14            197.7*           -245.0         57.0
Oct 11            284.1             129.5       -275.0
Oct 10            161.2            -310.6        158.6
Oct  8            441.2            -430.9         27.0
Oct  7            224.6            -163.2        -44.9
Oct  4            422.0            -247.8       -152.2
Oct  2            226.7            -226.7         21.0
Oct  1            187.5             -27.4       -148.0
Sep 30            112.0             -85.5          3.7
Sep 27            224.3            -125.7        -93.6
Sep 26            210.4             -96.7       -117.1
Sep 25            240.5            -330.4        116.8
Sep 24             77.8            -103.5         44.2
Sep 23            312.7            -270.1        -44.1
Sep 17            390.9            -320.0        -78.3
Month to date   2,145.0          -1,522.0       -356.5
Year to date    2,736.9           3,765.4     -4,883.7
    
    Source: The Korea Exchange    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 32 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
11.308 trillion won ($10.55 billion)worth. 
($1 = 1071.4000 Korean won)    
    

 (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
