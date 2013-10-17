FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
October 17, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Oct 17            284.4*           -223.6        -31.9          
 
Oct 16            208.1            -138.1        -40.3
Oct 15            323.3             -69.2       -184.3
Oct 14            196.6            -243.9         57.0
Oct 11            284.1             129.5       -275.0
Oct 10            161.2            -310.6        158.6
Oct  8            441.2            -430.9         27.0
Oct  7            224.6            -163.2        -44.9
Oct  4            422.0            -247.8       -152.2
Oct  2            226.7            -226.7         21.0
Oct  1            187.5             -27.4       -148.0
Sep 30            112.0             -85.5          3.7
Sep 27            224.3            -125.7        -93.6
Sep 26            210.4             -96.7       -117.1
Sep 25            240.5            -330.4        116.8
Month to date   2,959.8          -1,951.8       -613.0
Year to date    3,551.6           3,335.6     -5,140.2
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 35 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
12.123 trillion won ($11.38 billion) worth.
($1 = 1065.5750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
