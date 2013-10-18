FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2013 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Oct 18            308.2*           -165.1       -127.6
Oct 17            293.2            -232.8        -31.8
Oct 16            208.1            -138.1        -40.3
Oct 15            323.3             -69.2       -184.3
Oct 14            196.6            -243.9         57.0
Oct 11            284.1             129.5       -275.0
Oct 10            161.2            -310.6        158.6
Oct  8            441.2            -430.9         27.0
Oct  7            224.6            -163.2        -44.9
Oct  4            422.0            -247.8       -152.2
Oct  2            226.7            -226.7         21.0
Oct  1            187.5             -27.4       -148.0
Sep 30            112.0             -85.5          3.7
Sep 27            224.3            -125.7        -93.6
Sep 26            210.4             -96.7       -117.1
Month to date   3,276.8          -2,126.2       -740.4
Year to date    3,868.6           3,161.2     -5,267.6
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 36 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
12.44 trillion won ($11.70 billion) worth.
($1 = 1063.5250 Korean won)
    

 (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.