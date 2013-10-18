SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 18 308.2* -165.1 -127.6 Oct 17 293.2 -232.8 -31.8 Oct 16 208.1 -138.1 -40.3 Oct 15 323.3 -69.2 -184.3 Oct 14 196.6 -243.9 57.0 Oct 11 284.1 129.5 -275.0 Oct 10 161.2 -310.6 158.6 Oct 8 441.2 -430.9 27.0 Oct 7 224.6 -163.2 -44.9 Oct 4 422.0 -247.8 -152.2 Oct 2 226.7 -226.7 21.0 Oct 1 187.5 -27.4 -148.0 Sep 30 112.0 -85.5 3.7 Sep 27 224.3 -125.7 -93.6 Sep 26 210.4 -96.7 -117.1 Month to date 3,276.8 -2,126.2 -740.4 Year to date 3,868.6 3,161.2 -5,267.6 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 36 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 12.44 trillion won ($11.70 billion) worth. ($1 = 1063.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)