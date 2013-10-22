FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2013 / 7:24 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Oct 22            210.4*            -63.8       -131.6
Oct 21            194.2            -201.9         14.7
Oct 18            305.8            -162.8       -127.6
Oct 17            293.2            -232.8        -31.8
Oct 16            208.1            -138.1        -40.3
Oct 15            323.3             -69.2       -184.3
Oct 14            196.6            -243.9         57.0
Oct 11            284.1             129.5       -275.0
Oct 10            161.2            -310.6        158.6
Oct  8            441.2            -430.9         27.0
Oct  7            224.6            -163.2        -44.9
Oct  4            422.0            -247.8       -152.2
Oct  2            226.7            -226.7         21.0
Oct  1            187.5             -27.4       -148.0
Sep 30            112.0             -85.5          3.7
Month to date   3,679.0          -2,389.5       -857.3
Year to date    4,270.8           2,897.9     -5,384.5
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 38 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
12.843 trillion won ($12.09 billion) worth.
($1 = 1062.2250 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Michelle Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
