FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2013 / 11:28 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net buyers
of shares on South Korea's main stock exchange for a
41st consecutive session on Friday, revised data showed on
Monday, compared with preliminary figures that had put them as
net sellers.
    Following are revised daily foreign net trading figures on
the exchange by three major categories of investors in billions
of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Oct 25             12.3*           -179.9        177.5
Oct 24            117.5            -149.0         23.7
Oct 23            592.0            -717.8        127.9
Oct 22            156.1              -6.7       -131.4
Oct 21            194.2            -201.9         14.7
Oct 18            305.8            -162.8       -127.6
Oct 17            293.2            -232.8        -31.8
Oct 16            208.1            -138.1        -40.3
Oct 15            323.3             -69.2       -184.3
Oct 14            196.6            -243.9         57.0
Oct 11            284.1             129.5       -275.0
Oct 10            161.2            -310.6        158.6
Oct  8            441.2            -430.9         27.0
Oct  7            224.6            -163.2        -44.9
Oct  4            422.0            -247.8       -152.2
Month to date   4,346.5          -3,379.0       -528.0
Year to date    4,923.2           1,918.1     -5,049.8
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    
 * Foreign investors have bought a net 13.5 trillion won ($12.71
billion) worth of shares during the 41 sessions.
 ($1 = 1061.9000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Michelle Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.