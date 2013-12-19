FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
December 19, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Dec 19            -81.9             112.4         -175.0
Dec 18           -123.7             265.2         -128.5
Dec 17             53.0              94.5          -77.1
Dec 16            -62.4              86.4          -26.6
Dec 13           -265.7             528.3          100.1
Dec 12           -607.1             593.2          304.6
Dec 11           -202.9              90.8          108.9
Dec 10           -113.2             111.4           -3.0
Dec  9             83.3              80.8         -165.7
Dec  6            -76.7              40.7           30.1
Dec  5           -336.9              53.5          258.1
Dec  4           -337.9             161.1          298.5
Dec  3            -50.0            -168.4          224.9
Dec  2             53.6            -225.0          177.2
Nov 29             89.2             -49.0          -52.7
Month to date  -1,904.6           1,824.8          926.5
Year to date    3,209.3           3,624.2       -4,051.7
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
