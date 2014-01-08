FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
January 8, 2014 / 7:24 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Jan  8            160.6*           -118.8          -54.7
Jan  7            101.0             -46.8          -57.2  
Jan  6             51.7            -114.1           52.2
Jan  3           -312.1            -135.4          421.6 
Jan  2           -313.6            -175.0          473.3
Dec 30            116.7              19.3         -143.7
Dec 27             70.7             -71.0            5.0
Dec 26            -12.1             628.7         -614.4
Dec 24            -54.5             456.4         -385.9
Dec 23             71.6             223.5         -263.6
Dec 20            -17.1             205.3         -183.2
Dec 19            108.5              84.1         -176.6
Dec 18           -123.7             265.2         -128.5
Dec 17             53.0              94.5          -77.1
Dec 16            -62.4              86.4          -26.6
Month to date    -312.5            -590.0          835.2
Year to date     -312.5            -590.0          835.2
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
313.3 billion won ($293.26 million) worth. 
($1 = 1068.3500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
