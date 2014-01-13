FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
January 13, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Jan 13            -95.3              66.8           22.0
Jan 10            -58.1            -143.0          178.4
Jan  9             71.6            -271.9          171.1 
Jan  8            166.4            -117.5          -51.7
Jan  7            101.0             -46.8          -57.2  
Jan  6             51.7            -114.1           52.2
Jan  3           -312.1            -135.4          421.6 
Jan  2           -313.6            -175.0          473.3
Dec 30            116.7              19.3         -143.7
Dec 27             70.7             -71.0            5.0
Dec 26            -12.1             628.7         -614.4
Dec 24            -54.5             456.4         -385.9
Dec 23             71.6             223.5         -263.6
Dec 20            -17.1             205.3         -183.2
Dec 19            108.5              84.1         -176.6
Month to date    -388.3            -936.8        1,209.6
Year to date     -388.3            -936.8        1,209.6
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
