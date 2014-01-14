FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
January 14, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Jan 14            -30.9*            -54.6           66.8
Jan 13            -95.4              67.3           21.6
Jan 10            -58.1            -143.0          178.4
Jan  9             71.6            -271.9          171.1 
Jan  8            166.4            -117.5          -51.7
Jan  7            101.0             -46.8          -57.2  
Jan  6             51.7            -114.1           52.2
Jan  3           -312.1            -135.4          421.6 
Jan  2           -313.6            -175.0          473.3
Dec 30            116.7              19.3         -143.7
Dec 27             70.7             -71.0            5.0
Dec 26            -12.1             628.7         -614.4
Dec 24            -54.5             456.4         -385.9
Dec 23             71.6             223.5         -263.6
Dec 20            -17.1             205.3         -183.2
Month to date    -419.3            -991.0        1,276.0
Year to date     -419.3            -991.0        1,276.0
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
184.4 billion won ($174.51 million) worth. 
($1 = 1056.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
