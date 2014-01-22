SEOUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 22 7.9 51.1 -67.2 Jan 21 -10.2 59.2 -54.7 Jan 20 -26.2 47.9 -30.4 Jan 17 -96.3 0.3 72.5 Jan 16 36.7 55.0 -62.8 Jan 15 -38.1 -24.0 53.9 Jan 14 -27.3 -58.3 66.8 Jan 13 -95.4 67.3 21.6 Jan 10 -58.1 -143.0 178.4 Jan 9 71.6 -271.9 171.1 Jan 8 166.4 -117.5 -51.7 Jan 7 101.0 -46.8 -57.2 Jan 6 51.7 -114.1 52.2 Jan 3 -312.1 -135.4 421.6 Jan 2 -313.6 -175.0 473.3 Month to date -541.8 -805.1 1,187.3 Year to date -541.8 -805.1 1,187.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Sohee Kim)