January 29, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Jan 29            -22.2*            223.6         -206.8
Jan 28           -310.1             289.2           14.5
Jan 27           -524.5             528.2           -2.1
Jan 24           -142.0             -77.6          207.4
Jan 23           -161.3             -38.8          199.4  
Jan 22             15.8              49.8          -75.0
Jan 21            -10.2              59.2          -54.7 
Jan 20            -26.2              47.9          -30.4
Jan 17            -96.3               0.3           72.5
Jan 16             36.7              55.0          -62.8    
Jan 15            -38.1             -24.0           53.9
Jan 14            -27.3             -58.3           66.8
Jan 13            -95.4              67.3           21.6
Jan 10            -58.1            -143.0          178.4
Jan  9             71.6            -271.9          171.1 
Month to date  -1,693.9            -118.2        1,391.9
Year to date   -1,693.9            -118.2        1,391.9
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 
1.16 trillion won ($1.07 billion) worth. 
($1 = 1081.1500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
