SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 6 -116.3* 193.7 -68.7 Feb 5 -280.9 234.0 44.3 Feb 4 -655.4 261.8 360.9 Feb 3 -406.4 205.2 202.1 Jan 29 21.0 180.5 -206.7 Jan 28 -310.1 289.2 14.5 Jan 27 -524.5 528.2 -2.1 Jan 24 -142.0 -77.6 207.4 Jan 23 -161.3 -38.8 199.4 Jan 22 15.8 49.8 -75.0 Jan 21 -10.2 59.2 -54.7 Jan 20 -26.2 47.9 -30.4 Jan 17 -96.3 0.3 72.5 Jan 16 36.7 55.0 -62.8 Jan 15 -38.1 -24.0 53.9 Month to date -1,459.1 894.7 538.5 Year to date -3,109.9 969.8 1,930.5 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1.46 trillion won ($1.35 billion) worth. ($1 = 1077.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Michelle Kim)