TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
February 10, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Feb 10           -132.7             105.0           23.8
Feb  7            162.4             -28.5         -132.4
Feb  6           -114.4             190.7          -68.2
Feb  5           -280.9             234.0           44.3
Feb  4           -655.4             261.8          360.9
Feb  3           -406.4             205.2          202.1 
Jan 29             21.0             180.5         -206.7
Jan 28           -310.1             289.2           14.5
Jan 27           -524.5             528.2           -2.1
Jan 24           -142.0             -77.6          207.4
Jan 23           -161.3             -38.8          199.4  
Jan 22             15.8              49.8          -75.0
Jan 21            -10.2              59.2          -54.7 
Jan 20            -26.2              47.9          -30.4
Jan 17            -96.3               0.3           72.5
Month to date  -1,427.6             968.2          430.4
Year to date   -3,078.3           1,043.3        1,822.4
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

