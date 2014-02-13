FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Feb 13           -107.3               8.3           93.0
Feb 12             -5.3              55.3          -39.1
Feb 11             81.9             -57.6          -31.4
Feb 10           -141.1             112.6           23.8
Feb  7            162.4             -28.5         -132.4
Feb  6           -114.4             190.7          -68.2
Feb  5           -280.9             234.0           44.3
Feb  4           -655.4             261.8          360.9
Feb  3           -406.4             205.2          202.1 
Jan 29             21.0             180.5         -206.7
Jan 28           -310.1             289.2           14.5
Jan 27           -524.5             528.2           -2.1
Jan 24           -142.0             -77.6          207.4
Jan 23           -161.3             -38.8          199.4  
Jan 22             15.8              49.8          -75.0
Month to date  -1,466.6             981.8          452.9
Year to date   -3,117.4           1,056.9        1,844.9
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Michelle Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.