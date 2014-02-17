FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 17, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Feb 17             18.5             114.5         -132.2     
Feb 14              2.6              18.6          -25.7
Feb 13           -107.6               9.3           92.3
Feb 12             -5.3              55.3          -39.1
Feb 11             81.9             -57.6          -31.4
Feb 10           -141.1             112.6           23.8
Feb  7            162.4             -28.5         -132.4
Feb  6           -114.4             190.7          -68.2
Feb  5           -280.9             234.0           44.3
Feb  4           -655.4             261.8          360.9
Feb  3           -406.4             205.2          202.1 
Jan 29             21.0             180.5         -206.7
Jan 28           -310.1             289.2           14.5
Jan 27           -524.5             528.2           -2.1
Jan 24           -142.0             -77.6          207.4
Month to date  -1,445.9           1,115.8          294.3
Year to date   -3,096.6           1,190.9        1,686.3
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.