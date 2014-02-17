SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 17 18.5 114.5 -132.2 Feb 14 2.6 18.6 -25.7 Feb 13 -107.6 9.3 92.3 Feb 12 -5.3 55.3 -39.1 Feb 11 81.9 -57.6 -31.4 Feb 10 -141.1 112.6 23.8 Feb 7 162.4 -28.5 -132.4 Feb 6 -114.4 190.7 -68.2 Feb 5 -280.9 234.0 44.3 Feb 4 -655.4 261.8 360.9 Feb 3 -406.4 205.2 202.1 Jan 29 21.0 180.5 -206.7 Jan 28 -310.1 289.2 14.5 Jan 27 -524.5 528.2 -2.1 Jan 24 -142.0 -77.6 207.4 Month to date -1,445.9 1,115.8 294.3 Year to date -3,096.6 1,190.9 1,686.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)