FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Feb 18            -45.7             -28.8           79.0
Feb 17             23.1             107.4         -132.2     
Feb 14              2.6              18.6          -25.7
Feb 13           -107.6               9.3           92.3
Feb 12             -5.3              55.3          -39.1
Feb 11             81.9             -57.6          -31.4
Feb 10           -141.1             112.6           23.8
Feb  7            162.4             -28.5         -132.4
Feb  6           -114.4             190.7          -68.2
Feb  5           -280.9             234.0           44.3
Feb  4           -655.4             261.8          360.9
Feb  3           -406.4             205.2          202.1 
Jan 29             21.0             180.5         -206.7
Jan 28           -310.1             289.2           14.5
Jan 27           -524.5             528.2           -2.1
Month to date  -1,487.0           1,080.0          373.4
Year to date   -3,137.8           1,155.2        1,765.3
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.