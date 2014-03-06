FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
March 6, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Mar  6             89.2            -111.6           10.9
Mar  5             17.0              68.0          -92.3
Mar  4           -148.2             -40.3          174.6 
Mar  3            -77.3             -91.4          162.8  
Feb 28            233.7            -155.3          -32.2 
Feb 27            139.1             -47.4          -74.6
Feb 26             60.9             109.6         -167.8       
Feb 25            232.0             -33.8         -200.9
Feb 24              7.4             -70.4           62.9
Feb 21            317.1             -38.7         -273.3
Feb 20           -167.6             -20.3          189.6
Feb 19            -51.9             -76.0          117.6
Feb 18            -47.1             -27.8           79.5
Feb 17             23.1             107.4         -132.2     
Feb 14              2.6              18.6          -25.7
Month to date    -119.2            -175.4          255.9
Year to date   -2,487.7             648.4        1,643.0
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Michelle Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
