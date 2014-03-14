SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 14 -474.3* 222.4 228.1 Mar 13 -498.1 258.0 225.9 Mar 12 -264.6 -169.4 489.0 Mar 11 -42.1 -80.1 107.6 Mar 10 -34.1 -265.9 301.5 Mar 7 200.7 -197.2 -12.2 Mar 6 85.1 -105.3 9.6 Mar 5 17.0 68.0 -92.3 Mar 4 -148.2 -40.3 174.6 Mar 3 -77.3 -91.4 162.8 Feb 28 233.7 -155.3 -32.2 Feb 27 139.1 -47.4 -74.6 Feb 26 60.9 109.6 -167.8 Feb 25 232.0 -33.8 -200.9 Feb 24 7.4 -70.4 62.9 Month to date -1,235.9 -401.2 1,594.5 Year to date -3,604.4 422.6 2,981.5 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1.31 trillion won ($1.23 billion) worth. ($1 = 1069.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Michelle Kim)