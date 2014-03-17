FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
March 17, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Mar 17           -229.5*            170.4           28.9        
  
Mar 14           -477.3             226.5          227.5
Mar 13           -498.1             258.0          225.9
Mar 12           -264.6            -169.4          489.0
Mar 11            -42.1             -80.1          107.6  
Mar 10            -34.1            -265.9          301.5 
Mar  7            200.7            -197.2          -12.2 
Mar  6             85.1            -105.3            9.6
Mar  5             17.0              68.0          -92.3
Mar  4           -148.2             -40.3          174.6 
Mar  3            -77.3             -91.4          162.8  
Feb 28            233.7            -155.3          -32.2 
Feb 27            139.1             -47.4          -74.6
Feb 26             60.9             109.6         -167.8       
Feb 25            232.0             -33.8         -200.9
Feb 24              7.4             -70.4           62.9
Month to date  -1,468.5            -226.7        1,622.8
Year to date   -3,837.0             597.1        3,009.9
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 6 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
1,545.7 trillion won ($1.44 trillion) worth.
($1 = 1072.8000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

