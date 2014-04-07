SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 7 158.9* -211.4 56.3 Apr 4 114.1 -55.0 -70.4 Apr 3 354.6 -238.6 -128.8 Apr 2 438.2 -263.2 -171.6 Apr 1 211.5 -105.7 -108.9 Mar 31 319.2 -103.4 -185.8 Mar 28 232.5 -71.3 -167.4 Mar 27 233.6 -40.9 -206.6 Mar 26 80.5 203.2 -300.8 Mar 25 -87.0 81.2 -11.4 Mar 24 42.3 51.6 -109.7 Mar 21 -70.2 113.9 -29.4 Mar 20 -210.9 -42.6 239.8 Mar 19 -67.0 55.5 -14.2 Mar 18 -148.8 203.6 -80.2 Month to date 1,277.4 -874.0 -423.5 Year to date -2,235.4 173.9 1,720.9 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 9 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 2.14 trillion won ($2.03 billion) worth. ($1 = 1053.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)