TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
April 16, 2014

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Apr 16             43.1             -97.9           58.0
Apr 15            124.9            -311.0          189.1
Apr 14             -1.3             -13.4            7.1
Apr 11            116.9            -180.8           89.8
Apr 10            308.9            -128.5         -165.6
Apr  9            363.2              67.6         -408.4
Apr  8             78.2              22.0          -91.7
Apr  7            160.3            -212.8           57.0
Apr  4            114.1             -55.0          -70.4
Apr  3            354.6            -238.6         -128.8
Apr  2            438.2            -263.2         -171.6
Apr  1            211.5            -105.7         -108.9
Mar 31            319.2            -103.4         -185.8
Mar 28            232.5             -71.3         -167.4
Mar 27            233.6             -40.9         -206.6
Month to date   2,312.6          -1,517.4         -744.5
Year to date   -1,200.1            -469.5        1,399.9
    Source: The Korea Exchange


 (Reporting by Sohee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
