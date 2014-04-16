SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 16 43.1 -97.9 58.0 Apr 15 124.9 -311.0 189.1 Apr 14 -1.3 -13.4 7.1 Apr 11 116.9 -180.8 89.8 Apr 10 308.9 -128.5 -165.6 Apr 9 363.2 67.6 -408.4 Apr 8 78.2 22.0 -91.7 Apr 7 160.3 -212.8 57.0 Apr 4 114.1 -55.0 -70.4 Apr 3 354.6 -238.6 -128.8 Apr 2 438.2 -263.2 -171.6 Apr 1 211.5 -105.7 -108.9 Mar 31 319.2 -103.4 -185.8 Mar 28 232.5 -71.3 -167.4 Mar 27 233.6 -40.9 -206.6 Month to date 2,312.6 -1,517.4 -744.5 Year to date -1,200.1 -469.5 1,399.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Sohee Kim)