TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
April 18, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Apr 18            121.1*            157.0         -276.5
Apr 17            170.3            -164.3           -5.5
Apr 16             49.3            -103.4           58.5
Apr 15            124.9            -311.0          189.1
Apr 14             -1.3             -13.4            7.1
Apr 11            116.9            -180.8           89.8
Apr 10            308.9            -128.5         -165.6
Apr  9            363.2              67.6         -408.4
Apr  8             78.2              22.0          -91.7
Apr  7            160.3            -212.8           57.0
Apr  4            114.1             -55.0          -70.4
Apr  3            354.6            -238.6         -128.8
Apr  2            438.2            -263.2         -171.6
Apr  1            211.5            -105.7         -108.9
Mar 31            319.2            -103.4         -185.8
Month to date   2,610.3          -1,530.2       -1,025.9
Year to date     -902.4            -482.3        1,118.4
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
465.6 billion won ($448.23 million) worth.
($1 = 1038.7500 Korean Won)

 (Reporting by Jane Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
