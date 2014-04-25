FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
April 25, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
    
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
Apr 25            -48.2            -170.3          200.1
Apr 24             73.0            -121.1           50.2
Apr 23            256.7              34.3           19.6
Apr 22            106.8              11.3          -92.2
Apr 21             75.5            -120.7           49.6
Apr 18            121.1             157.0         -276.5
Apr 17            170.3            -164.3           -5.5
Apr 16             49.3            -103.4           58.5
Apr 15            124.9            -311.0          189.1
Apr 14             -1.3             -13.4            7.1
Apr 11            116.9            -180.8           89.8
Apr 10            308.9            -128.5         -165.6
Apr  9            363.2              67.6         -408.4
Apr  8             78.2              22.0          -91.7
Apr  7            160.3            -212.8           57.0
Month to date   3,074.1          -1,896.8         -798.8
Year to date     -438.6            -848.8        1,345.6
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)

