SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 13 215.4 125.0 -348.0 May 12 -100.2 83.5 5.8 May 09 -55.2 46.7 -3.9 May 08 -212.3 39.8 162.7 May 07 -326.0 61.0 252.8 May 02 -150.4 9.6 132.0 Apr 30 -82.3 -20.6 88.7 Apr 29 -159.6 88.7 57.5 Apr 28 -116.6 73.8 51.1 Apr 25 37.9 -255.6 199.9 Apr 24 73.0 -121.1 50.2 Apr 23 256.7 34.3 19.6 Apr 22 106.8 11.3 -92.2 Apr 21 75.5 -120.7 49.6 Apr 18 121.1 157.0 -276.5 Month to date -628.8 365.6 201.3 Year to date -1,339.7 -426.7 1,744.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Kahyun Yang)